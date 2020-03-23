According to multiple reports, the 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The logistics moving forward have not yet been determined, as the International Olympic Committee expects details to be announced within the next four weeks. The 2020 Tokyo Games were scheduled to begin on July 24.
Mortimer Jordan softball alum Haylie McCleney is a member of Team USA. McCleney, one of the 18 women named to the roster last October, graduated from Mortimer Jordan in 2012 before becoming a four-time All-American at the University of Alabama.
Amid the global outbreak of COVID-19, multiple nations, including Australia and Canada, had recently announced their decision to withdraw from the summer Games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.