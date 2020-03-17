The Gardendale Magnolia Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kathleen Phillips sent out the following message to sponsors of the event:
Dear Gardendale Magnolia Festival Sponsor,
First and foremost, we care about everyone’s safety and have closely monitored the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) situation and guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department, CDC, local and state government, and World Health Organization (WHO) .
In accordance with the Jefferson County Health Department's recommendation to reduce crowds to under 25 people and in light of the uncertainty of the pandemic timing, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 19th Annual Gardendale Magnolia Festival, April 17-18, 2020.
We are grateful for your support. We already had everything in place ready for showtime including 6000 double-sided flyers, 400+ t-shirts, banners, media, signs, etc.
We will deliver t-shirts in the next few weeks along with a flyer and a poster with your logo or company name on it. Your logos are also already on our website at https://magnoliafestival.org/sponsors
We hope you will put the 20th Annual Gardendale Magnolia Festival, April 16-17, 2021 on your calendars right now and plan to join us then.
We will continue to keep you and your families in our prayers and hope you will do the same for ours.
Gratefully,
Kathleen Phillips
Gardendale Magnolia Festival, Coordinator
