Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced via Twitter on Friday that citizens will have an additional three months to file their income taxes for last year.
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
Mnuchin, in a later tweet, encouraged those who are owed a refund to go ahead and file. Those who have to pay taxes can instead wait until July 15 with no penalty.
