The suspect who was shot by Gardendale Police on Wednesday night has been identified as Tyress Dimitri Hill, 20, of Bessemer. He has been charged by Gardendale Police with one count of attempted murder and one count of persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He will be held on $130,000 bond.
Stanley Raheem Thomas, 26, of Birmingham, was one of the three people who were at the scene with Hill has been charged with one count of obstructing governmental operations and one count of resisting arrest. His bond was set at $1,500.
Gardendale officers were called to investigate a vehicle near the rear entrance of Gardendale First Baptist Church late Wednesday night, after callers said they believed the individuals were shooting fireworks.
When the officer arrived, according to ALEA, there were four people standing outside the vehicle, including one who appeared to have a gun. The man who allegedly had the weapon got into the vehicle and drove toward the officer, prompting the officer to fire his weapon at the vehicle, striking Hill in the leg.
The vehicle crashed on Mt. Olive Road, near Mt. Crest Parkway and the suspect was taken to UAB Hospital. The officer was not injured.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the shooting.
