The man police say shot and killed a Kimberly Police Officer on Tuesday night has been identified as Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, of Addison. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond as of Wednesday morning.
Warrior Police attempted to stop a vehicle and the vehicle fled, according to police. Officers from Kimberly joined in the chase.
Multiple shots were fired and the Kimberly officer (who has not been identified at this time) was struck. The officer was taken to UAB.
Four individuals were later apprehended on Highway 78 outside of Jasper by Jefferson County deputies and local police.
According to police, Johnson crashed the BWM he was driving during the shooting and was picked up by friends in a second vehicle. That was the vehicle officers detained him in on Highway 78. No charges have been announced for the others detained at this time.
Johnson had been paroled in 2018 after pleading guilty to a previous drug charge elsewhere in Alabama.
Johnson, who has a history of prior drug arrests in Cullman County, was most recently arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office in October of last year and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Johnson was illegally in possession of an AR-15 firearm at the time of his Oct. 31, 2019 arrest in Cullman. He added that Johnson has a history of encounters with local law enforcement.
“We’re very familiar with the suspect. Over the years we’ve arrested him multiple times,” said Gentry on Wednesday. “Our investigators worked tirelessly back in November alongside law enforcement in Winston County to arrest this suspect, when they recovered a stolen vehicle and firearms, along with methamphetamine.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
The family of the officer and the City of Kimberly have asked that identification of the officer not be released until this afternoon so they have an opportunity to notify family and friends. A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon at 1 p.m.
