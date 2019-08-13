BIRMINGHAM — SunBelt Golf Corporation, which operates the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has promoted Mike Beverly to chief operations officer.
Another top executive, Jonathan Romeo, has been named director of advertising and marketing for SunBelt Golf and PCH Hotels and Resorts.
According to SunBelt President John Cannon, the promotions are the result of the company’s Trail Blazer and SunBelt Golf Professional Development Program that was designed to identify future leaders.
Cannon said, in a prepared statement, “We are now constantly working directly with our owners relative to the future needs and demands of our business with the goal to have the very best people prepared to take The Trail to even greater heights than we have ever known.”
Both promotions will be effective Sept. 1.
Cannon said Beverly is expected to take over as president of the corporation at the time of his planned retirement in a couple of years. Until Cannon’s retirement, Beverly will be in charge of operations when the president is unavailable and will serve as second in command.
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail includes 26 golf courses at 11 sites across the state of Alabama. It is owned by the 380,000 member Retirement Systems of Alabama.
