By Erik Harris, The North Jefferson News

With COVID-19 sweeping through the country, many stores locally and nationwide are dedicating specific hours to seniors and those who have compromised immune systems to reduce their chances of exposure to the virus. 

These are a few of those stores:

Southern Market, 621 Decatur Highway, Gardendale

Southern Market designated 9-10 a.m. as a special shopping time for those 60 and older. The store is also observing reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for deep cleaning and restocking. 

Publix

Public has adjusted their hours to 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. to allow time for restocking and cleaning, but has also reserved 7-8 a.m. for customers age 65 and up. 

Walmart

Walmart will only be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for cleaning and restocking. There will also be an hour-long shopping time for seniors each Tuesday morning, through April 28. 

Target

Target is reserving the first hour each Wednesday for seniors, those with disabilities, pregnant shoppers and those with compromised immune systems. 

Aldi

On each Tuesday and Thursday the store opens for seniors one hour prior to opening for the public. The hour is also open to pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. 

Dollar General

Every day, Dollar General is reserving 8-9 a.m. for senior shoppers, age 60 and older. 

Walgreens

Walgreens has added senior hours on each Tuesday 8-9 a.m.

Winn Dixie

Winn Dixie reserves 8-9 a.m. each day for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

