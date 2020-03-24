With COVID-19 sweeping through the country, many stores locally and nationwide are dedicating specific hours to seniors and those who have compromised immune systems to reduce their chances of exposure to the virus.
These are a few of those stores:
Southern Market, 621 Decatur Highway, Gardendale
Southern Market designated 9-10 a.m. as a special shopping time for those 60 and older. The store is also observing reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for deep cleaning and restocking.
Publix
Public has adjusted their hours to 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. to allow time for restocking and cleaning, but has also reserved 7-8 a.m. for customers age 65 and up.
Walmart
Walmart will only be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for cleaning and restocking. There will also be an hour-long shopping time for seniors each Tuesday morning, through April 28.
Target
Target is reserving the first hour each Wednesday for seniors, those with disabilities, pregnant shoppers and those with compromised immune systems.
Aldi
On each Tuesday and Thursday the store opens for seniors one hour prior to opening for the public. The hour is also open to pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.
Dollar General
Every day, Dollar General is reserving 8-9 a.m. for senior shoppers, age 60 and older.
Walgreens
Walgreens has added senior hours on each Tuesday 8-9 a.m.
Winn Dixie
Winn Dixie reserves 8-9 a.m. each day for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
