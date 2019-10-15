Latta Plumbing is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who stole items from their shop on Highway 31 in Gardendale.
Security cameras at the site captured three men stealing various items from the business.
If anyone has information or knows the identity of the suspect, contact the Gardendale Police Department, Detective Brigham at
205-631-5722 Ext: 512 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Late Tuesday, Gardendale Police announced they have recovered some of the stolen items and believe they have apprehended one of the three suspects.
