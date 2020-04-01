Fredrick Logan with Republic Services

From left: Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery, Fredrick Logan, Police Chief David Smith. 

 Submitted photo

Fredrick Logan with Republic Services donated a few N95 masks to the Fultondale Police Department last week so they can continue to serve the community safely.

Mayor Jim Lowery and Police Chief David Smith thanked Logan for the donation. 

