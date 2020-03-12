When Warrior Mercantile closed in 1990, the owner carefully covered the items left in the store and locked the location up, continuing to keep the store climate controlled and frozen in time.
When the store’s contents were removed earlier this year, they remained in near-perfect condition and were donated to the Regional Library and Arts Foundation. The 1990s-era clothing is new with tags on it and will be sold for an average of $10 per piece.
The volunteers of RLAF have been hard at work sorting the more than 1,800 items (not including scarfs, belts and accessories). The funds raised will be used to further the group’s transformation of the old National Guard Armory into a state-of-the-art library and cultural center for the area.
The ticketed reception and presale will be March 13, 5-8:30 p.m. and there will be a $10 per person charge for admission. It will be held at the RLAF location at the old armory (140 Cane Creek Road, Warrior).
After the reception, the sale will be continued on March 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and there will be no admission charge. If there are still items to sell, the sale will resume the next weekend, March 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Items included in the sale will be available for viewing at bit.ly/RLAFVintageClothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.