Gardendale police have arrested Lonnie Watkins King Jr., 24, of Birmingham, in the burglary and theft that occurred at Latta Plumbing in late September.
King was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and second degree theft of property related to the Latta incident. He was also charged with a separate count of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and first-degree theft of property in an incident that occurred several weeks earlier.
He was transported to the Jefferson County jail, where he is being held on $75,000 bond for all four counts.
Jefferson County jail records show that King was already out on a $20,000 bond for a count of third-degree burglary and attempted first-degree theft of property from early September.
Police are still searching for the other two suspects in the Latta Plumbing burglary.
