Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•7/28: Earl Peyton, 54, Morris, DUI
•7/28: TeDarrius C. Turner, 34, Birmingham, DUI, possession of a controlled substance
•7/28: Matthew Perrin, 24, Calera, theft of property
•7/28: Rafael Matlalcuazi, 21, Birmingham, DUI
•7/29: Carlisha Moore, 23, Counterpoint, theft of property
•7/29: Brandon Owens, 32, Birmingham, failure to appear
•7/31: Tiffany Reed, 34, Midfield, 890 Odum Road
•8/1: Eden Abercrombie, 26, Morris, failure to appear
•8/1: Benjamin Whitney, 33, Fultondale, failure to appear
•8/1: Tammy Davis, 46, Hueytown, failure to appear
•8/1: Lee Allen, 61, Gardendale, DUI
•8/2: Matthew West, 29, Warrior, failure to appear
•8/2: Dakota Garst, 27, Gardendale, theft of property
Gardendale Incidents
•7/27: harassment, 523 Fieldstown Road
•7/28: theft of property, Fern Avenue
•7/29: theft of property, 655 Fieldstown Road
•7/30: theft of services, 842 Thompson Street
•7/30: domestic violence, 523 Fieldstown Road
•7/31: harassment, 1300 block of Main Street
•8/1: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•8/2: disorderly property, 1216 Decatur Highway
