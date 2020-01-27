Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
GARDENDALE ARRESTS
•1/16: Brandon Grandestaff, 19, Guntersville, bail jumping, firearms license required
•1/16: Spencer Woods, 20, Center Point, failure to appear
•1/16: Cornelious Ayers, 22, Pinson, failure to appear
•1/16: Ronnie Torbert, 52, Gardendale, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
•1/17: Evelyn Bocanegra, 21, Birmingham, driving under the influence
1/18: Cody Self, 29, Bremen, failure to appear
•1/21: Tommy Moorer, 61, Oneonta, failure to appear
•1/21: Lyndsey Parrish, 24, Mt. Olive, failure to appear
•1/22: James Henderson, 24, Fultondale, theft of property
•1/22: Jared Mardant, 34, Gardendale, possession of drug paraphernalia
•1/23: Linda Campbell, 52, Birmingham, failure to appear
GARDENDALE INCIDENTS
•1/15: theft of property, Sunset Ave.
•1/16: leaving the scene of an accident, Dewey Barber Parkway/I-65
•1/17: burglary, 332 Decatur Highway
•1/17: leaving the scene of an accident, Phillips Drive
•1/17: leaving the scene of the accident, 385 Fieldstown Road
•1/18: theft of property, West Forest Drive
•1/18: criminal mischief, 700 block Main Street
•1/18: domestic violence, Lark Street
•1/20: theft of property, Peterson Circle
•1/20: theft of property, 420 Dean Drive
•1/20: assault, Jamestown Manor Drive
•1/21: identity theft, Skelton Ave.
•1/21: forgery, 205 Fieldstown Road
•1/21: trespass warning, 1062 Main Street
•1/21: harassment, theft of property, attempting to elude, 890 Odum Road
•1/22: domestic violence, 200 block Odum Road
•1/22: criminal mischief, 565 Fieldstown Road
