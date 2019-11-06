Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
GARDENDALE ARRESTS
•10/20: Tabitha Pannell, 38, Fultondale, failure to appear
•10/21: Savannah Collier, 21, Dora, failure to appear
•10/21: Tavaris Rolle, 35, Fultondale, failure to appear
•10/21: Jessica Torre, 24, Gardendale, failure to appear
•10/21: Ronesha White, 19, Birmingham, theft of property
•10/21: Angela Allen, 48, Birmingham, theft of property
•10/22: Terry Teague, 55, Birmingham, theft of property
•10/23: Jonathan Mason, 26, Bessemer, failure to appear
•10/28: Roy House, 33, Dora, failure to appear
•10/28: Lawrence Bennett, 20, Birmingham, failure to appear
•10/28: Jared Steele, 24, Birmingham, failure to appear
•10/29: Clinton Thompson, 50, Birmingham, failure to appear
•11/1:Jamie Powell, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
•11/2: Andrew Whitley, 28, Mt. Olive, possession of controlled substance
•11/3: Ralph Earl, 47, Irondale, using false identity to obstruct justice
•11/3: Jesse Morgan, 39, Counterpoint, failure to appear
•11/4: Sydney Blackwell, 25, Fultondale, failure to appear
GARDENDALE INCIDENTS
•10/19: domestic violence, 2626 Decatur Hwy.
•10/20: disorderly conduct, 523 Fieldstown Road
•10/20: theft of property, Magnolia Street
•10/20: domestic violence, Rock Drive
•10/20: domestic violence, Jamestown Manor
•10/21: harassment, Chapelridge Drive
•10/21: unlawful breaking and entering of vehicle, Northbrook Drive
•10/21: harassment, Skelton Ave.
•10/21: harassment, Chapelridge Drive
•10/22: domestic violence, Willa Lane
•10/22: domestic violence, Chapelridge Drive
•10/23: theft of property, 1421 Thompson Circle
•10/28: theft of property, Willow Bend Drive
•10/29: criminal littering, 842 Thompson Street
•10/29: theft of property, 2325 Decatur Highway
•10/29: theft of property, 1315 Decatur Highway
•11/1: harassment, Dooley Road
•11/1: domestic violence, Short Leaf Lane
•11/2: damage to private property, Skelton Avenue
•11/3: theft of property, Hickory Drive
•11/3: domestic violence, 3100 block New Castle Road
