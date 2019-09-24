Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•9/2: Anthony Johnson, 50, Birmingham, DUI
•9/3: Terry Cooper, 39, Birmingham, DUI
•9/3: Latasha Nance, 44, Odenville, probation violation
•9/3: Cortney Hampton, 25, Birmingham, failure to appear
•9/4: Dalton Beasley, 23, Warrior, failure to appear
•9/4: Travis Beauchamp, 45, Quentin, failure to appear
•9/7: Laura Talley, 29, Gardendale, domestic violence
•9/7: Joshua Green, 30, Gardendale, domestic violence
•9/8: Austin Watson, 25, Dora, DUI
•9/9: William Cole, 55, Birmingham, receiving stolen property
•9/9: Jonathan Corley, 44, Empire, failure to appear
•9/9: Tonya Hays, 43, Gardendale, failure to appear
•9/9: Jody Millican, 44, Cullman, failure to appear
•9/11: Jonathan Hunter, 41, Birmingham, failure to appear
•9/12: Rikki Bynum, 25, Birmingham, failure to appear
•9/12: Andrew Cofield, 26, Gardendale, DUI
•9/15: Leslie Phillips, 33, Fultondale, DUI
•9/15: Damon Powell, 32, Birmingham, theft of property
•9/15: Amanda Myrick, 30, Mt. Olive, theft of property
•9/15: Jonathon Lynn, 37, Cullman, leaving the scene of an accident
•9/15: Destiny Fuller, 22, Cullman, failure to appear
•9/15: Justin Poole, 30, Quentin, failure to appear
•9/15: Jeremy Burns, 42, Birmingham, failure to appear
•9/16: Curdarius Haynes, 22, Birmingham, failure to appear
•9/16: Sandy Graham, 49, Hayden, possession of controlled substance
•9/18: Catrina Morgan, 28, Morris, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
•9/18: Kevin Pennington, 44, Fultondale, failure to appear
•9/18: Brandi Morgan, 36, Morris, theft of property
•9/19: Robert Bozeman, 63, Gardendale, DUI
Gardendale Incidents
•8/31: theft of property, Ashford Drive
•8/31: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•9/1: criminal trespass, Woodbrook Drive
•9/1: domestic violence, Main Street
•9/2: theft of property, Greenwood Avenue
•9/3: domestic violence, Mitchell Hill Road
•9/7: domestic violence, Woodbrook Drive
•9/7: identity theft, Ebenezer Lane
•9/8: theft of property, New Found Road
•9/8: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•9/8: domestic violence, Pinewoods Road
•9/9: theft of property, 800 block Odum Road
•9/11: domestic violence, Hathaway Lane
•9/11: domestic violence, Chapelridge Place
•9/12: dogs running at large, Dooley Road
•9/12: harassment, 604 Gayle Street
•9/14: domestic violence, 2109 Fieldstown Road
•9/15: harassment, 601 Park Street
•9/15: harassment, Willowbend Drive
•9/15: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•9/17: burglary, 716 Skelton Avenue
•9/18: dogs running at large, Howard Drive
•9/18: theft of property, Dean Drive
•9/19: recovered stolen property, 890 Odum Road
