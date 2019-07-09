Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•6/22: Jora Jones, 20, Gardendale, theft of property
•6/23: Phillip Ferguson, 58, Fultondale, DUI
•6/23: Autumn Reid, 22, Trafford, DUI
•6/23: Rodnesha White, 26, Birmingham, failure to appear
•6/23: Kenneth Smith, 42, Cullman, ignition interlock violation
•6/24: Julian Maya-Zepeda, 41, Birmingham, DUI
•6/24: Kristein Green, 35, Birmingham, failure to appear
•6/27: James Kilburn, 38, Pinson, failure to appear
•6/27: Noah Cooley, 33, Remlap, theft of property
•6/28: Whitney Harris, 28, Gardendale, failure to appear
•6/28: Deerika Southall, 22, Birmingham, failure to appear
Gardendale Incidents
•6/22: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•6/23: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•6/23: harassment, Magnolia Street
•6/24: robbery, 1101 Main Street
•6/25: theft of property, Pineywood Road
•6/27: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•6/27: criminal mischief, Chapelridge Cove
•6/27: disorderly conduct, 1022 Main Street
•6/27: unauthorized use of a vehicle, Harrison Drive
•6/27: theft of property, Sierra Way
•6/27: harassment, 733 Main Street
•6/27: theft of property, 334 Main Street
•6/28: property damage, Main Street
