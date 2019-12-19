Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•11/26: Tony Hughes, 50 Birmingham, failure to appear
•11/27: Corey Banks, 22, Gardendale, receiving stolen property, failure to appear
•11/27: Douglas Cato, 31, Trafford, failure to appear
•11/28: Jason Jones, 39, Gardendale, disorderly conduct
•11/29: Shelby Pelkey, 24, Warrior, driving under the influence
•11/29: Steven Martin, 36, Gardendale, failure to appear
•11/30: Joel Hardy, 27, Bessemer, failure to appear
•12/1: Gerald Elsberry, 58, Gardendale, failure to appear
•12/2: Bryan Anderson, 31, Sumiton, failure to appear
•12/3: James Moore, 49, Gardendale, failure to appear
•12/4: Anthony Burrow, 28, Warrior, failure to appear
•12/5: Laquanis Bishop. 41. Birmingham, failure to appear
•12/7: Steven Harrell, 55, Fultondale, failure to appear
•12/7: Anthony Burnett, 33, Jasper, failure to appear
•12/8: Brett Gallups, 26, Montevallo, failure to appear
•12/9: Clint Touchtone, 32, Oneonta, failure to appear
•12/10: Carmise Matthews, 44, Birmingham, theft of property
•12/11: Ira Wooten, 48, Gardendale, public intoxication
•12/12: Deanna Brakefield, 34, Birmingham, theft of property
Gardendale Incidents
•11/26: theft of property, Glen Chapel Road
•11/26: theft of property, Greenwood Ave.
•11/26: theft of property, Rhody Drive
•11/26: domestic violence, Willow Bend Drive
•11/27: domestic violence, Windy Oaks Lane
•11/27: harassment, Chapelridge Cove
•11/29: harassment, Dogwood Street
•11/29: domestic violence, Magnolia Court
•11/29: domestic violence, Chapelridge Drive
•11/30: theft of property, 655 Fieldstown Road
•12/1: domestic violence, Melonie Lane
•12/1: domestic violence, Canterbury Street
•12/2: unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, 1315 Decatur Highway
•12/4: theft of lost property, Scenic Drive
•12/4: theft of property, Wren Way
•12/6: domestic violence, Shivas Way
•12/5: domestic violence, Glenview Drive
•12/6: theft of property, 1210 Main Street
•12/8: harassment, Long Lead Drive
•12/8: domestic violence, Willow Bend Drive
•12/9: theft of property, 2264 Mt. Olive Road
•12/9: theft of property, 1315 Decatur Highway
•12/9: theft of property, Melanie Lane
•12/10: criminal trespass, 2251 Mt. Olive Road
•12/11: criminal mischief, Ridgecrest Drive
