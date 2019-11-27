Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•11/17: Tara Berkery, 36, Hoover, failure to appear
•11/19: Bradly Beaubien, 28, failure to appear
•11/20: Liliana Cruz, 55, Cleveland, theft of property
•11/20: Jennifer McCarn, 42, Scottsboro, failure to appear
•11/21: Cameron Moton, 28, Birmingham, failure to appear
•11/21: Joseph Sealie, 34, Gardendale, probation violation
•11/22: Miles Hawkins, 24, Warrior, robbery (warrant)
Gardendale Incidents
•11/16: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•11/16: theft of property, 1036 Main Street
•11/18: theft of property, Gardenridge Road
•11/18: domestic violence, Pike Street
•11/18: domestic violence, 842 Thompson Street
•11/20: damage to property, I-65 MM 271
•11/20: harassment, 442 Tarrant Road
•11/22: theft of property, 600 block Fieldstown Road
