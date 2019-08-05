Police Blotter
Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.

These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.

Gardendale Arrests

•7/17: Kristina Hobson, 32, Birmingham, failure to appear

•7/17: Jessica Armstrong, 38, Birmingham, assault

•7/17: Anekee Sanders, 43, Warrior, theft of property

•7/20: Britany Riggs, 27, Cullman, theft of property

•7/20: Austin Eipp, 25, Hanceville, theft of property

•7/21: Austin Wood, 24, Dora, DUI

•7/21: Christopher Walker, 46, Hanceville, theft of property

•7/22: Brittney Brown, 33, Birmingham, theft of property

•7/22: Cade Hill, 19, Hayden, theft of property

•7/25: Jason Pinkston, 31, Gardendale, DUI

Gardendale Incidents

•7/17: theft of property, 890 Odum Road

•7/19: criminal mischief, Spring Hollow Road

•7/19: harassment, 596 Fieldstown Road

•7/20: domestic violence, Catherine Court

•7/21: harassment, 901 Fieldstown Road

•7/21: theft of property, 301 Fieldstown Road

•7/21: domestic violence, Jamestown Manor

•7/21: theft of property, Glenview Drive

•7/22: theft of property, Moncrief Road

•7/22: fraudulent use of a credit card, Peterson Drive

•7/25: theft of property, 890 Odum Road

•7/25: theft of property, 655 Fieldstown Road

•7/25: harassment, Peachtree Blvd.

