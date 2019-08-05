Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•7/17: Kristina Hobson, 32, Birmingham, failure to appear
•7/17: Jessica Armstrong, 38, Birmingham, assault
•7/17: Anekee Sanders, 43, Warrior, theft of property
•7/20: Britany Riggs, 27, Cullman, theft of property
•7/20: Austin Eipp, 25, Hanceville, theft of property
•7/21: Austin Wood, 24, Dora, DUI
•7/21: Christopher Walker, 46, Hanceville, theft of property
•7/22: Brittney Brown, 33, Birmingham, theft of property
•7/22: Cade Hill, 19, Hayden, theft of property
•7/25: Jason Pinkston, 31, Gardendale, DUI
Gardendale Incidents
•7/17: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•7/19: criminal mischief, Spring Hollow Road
•7/19: harassment, 596 Fieldstown Road
•7/20: domestic violence, Catherine Court
•7/21: harassment, 901 Fieldstown Road
•7/21: theft of property, 301 Fieldstown Road
•7/21: domestic violence, Jamestown Manor
•7/21: theft of property, Glenview Drive
•7/22: theft of property, Moncrief Road
•7/22: fraudulent use of a credit card, Peterson Drive
•7/25: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•7/25: theft of property, 655 Fieldstown Road
•7/25: harassment, Peachtree Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.