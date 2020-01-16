Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
GARDENDALE ARRESTS
•1/7: Timothy Mosley, 58, Kimberly, public intoxication
•1/8: David Byrne, 24, Hanceville, failure to appear
•1/8: Ronald Drake, 64, MIssisippi, unlawful possession of controlled substance
•1/9: Carlton Cooper, 39, Birmingham, failure to appear
•1/10: Bradley Beaubien, 28, Ragland, theft of property
•1/10: Alissa West, 25, Dora, failure to appear
•1/11: Adrian Anders, 48, Vestavia, public intoxication (warrant)
•1/11: John Taylor, 24, Fultondale, firearms license required
•1/11: Jonathon Painter, 57, Warrior, failure to appear
•1/13: Antineshia Lowe, 32, Birmingham, failure to appear
GARDENDALE INCIDENTS
•1/7: criminal mischief, 1705 Decatur Highway
•1/7: identity theft, Howard Drive
•1/9: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•1/9: theft of property, 655 Fieldstown Road
•1/11: domestic violence, Willow Bend Drive
•1/12: domestic violence, 930 Fieldstown Road
•1/12: domestic violence, Magnolia Court
•1/13: domestic violence, West Forest Drive
•1/13: domestic violence, Lockshire Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.