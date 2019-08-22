Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•8/5: Michael Carter, 53, Birmingham, failure to appear
•8/5: Juan Chavez-Rebollar, 39, Birmingham, receiving stolen property
•8/6: Chase Hunter, 19, Mulga, DUI
•8/6: Anecia Honeycutt, 44, Fultondale, failure to appear
•8/6: Kristopher Jones, 35, Birmingham, possession of a firearm by a violent felon
•8/10: Robert Cox, 25, Muscle Shoals, possession of drug paraphernalia
•8/10: Herman Gordon, 38, Birmingham, possession of marijuana
•8/10: Tinequa Maddox, 40, Birmingham, possession of marijuana
•8/11: Daniel Sims, 32, Gardendale, possession of controlled substance
•8/11: Betty Price, 52, Gardendale, failure to appear
•8/11: Nezhara Threatt, 19, Midfield, theft of property
Gardendale Incidents
•8/5: leaving the scene of an accident, 890 Odum Road
•8/5: leaving the scene of accident, 890 Odum Road
•8/5: identity theft, Moncrief Road
•8/6: recovered property, 316 Rogers Drive
•8/7: forgery, 930 Fieldstown Road
•8/7: failure to pay for gas, 1008 Decatur Highway
•8/7: theft of property, Skelton Avenue
•8/10: harassing communications, Twin Ridge Drive
•8/10: domestic violence, Twin Ridge
•8/10: domestic violence, Skelton Avenue
•8/11: domestic violence, Willow Bend Drive
•8/11: harassment, Fieldstown Road
•8/11: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
