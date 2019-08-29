Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
Gardendale Arrests
•8/24: Paul Kahn, 60, Adamsville, failure to appear
•8/25: Raheem Montgomery, 41, Pleasant Grove, failure to appear
•8/25: Kendrick Reed, 38, Hayden, DUI
•8/25: Tavares Riley, 30, Birmingham, failure to appear
•8/25: Shellie Perkins, 44, Hayden, theft of property
•8/25: Michael McDuffie, 28, Birmingham, theft of property
•8/26: Robert Sherer, 39, Moody, public intoxication
Gardendale Incidents
•8/24: harassment, Sierra Drive
•8/25: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•8/25: domestic violence, Franklin Drive
•8/26: theft of property, Sunset Avenue
•8/26: theft of property, 1700 clock Decatur Highway
