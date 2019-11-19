Police Blotter

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
GARDENDALE ARRESTS
•11/8: Aayanna Norman, 19, Birmingham, failure to appear
•11/9: Xavier Henderson, 40, Birmingham, failure to appear
•11/9: Christopher Smith, 34, Gardendale, domestic violence
•11/10: Antonio Rolley, 22, Center Point, failure to appear
•11/10: John Amick, 40, Hoover, failure to appear
•11/13: Lakesia Johnson, 42, Gardendale, failure to appear
•11/13: Michael Townsend, 26, Pinson, failure to appear
•11/13: Jason Rider, 34, Pell City, failure to appear
•11/14: Jonathan Bain, 32, Decatur, DUI
•11/14: Donna Doss, 38, Empire, failure to appear
•11/14: Latitia Dudley, 40, Birmingham, failure to appear
•11/14: Nykara Ward, 35, Birmingham, failure to appear
•11/15: Jesse Hardnett, 53, Birmingham, failure to appear
GARDENDALE INCIDENTS
•11/8: domestic violence, Willow Bend Drive
•11/8: unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, Wren Way
•11/8: unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, Glen Chapel Road
•11/8: harassment, Ash Place
•11/10: theft of property, Cluster Springs Road
•11/11: trespass warning, Graves Drive
•11/11: harassment, Thompson Circle
•11/14: theft of property, Altadena Drive
•11/14: harassment, Short Leaf Lane
•11/15: identity theft, Old Highway 31
