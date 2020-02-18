Police Blotter
Image via metrocreativeconnection.com

Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.

These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.

GARDENDALE ARRESTS

•2/4: Haiden Corley, 19, Cottondale, failure to appear

•2/5: Hunter Hunkeapillar, 26, Cullman, failure to appear

•2/6: Andrew Cofield, 26, Gardendale, failure to appear

•2/6: Donald Holloway, 34, Gardendale, failure to appear

•2/7: Melvin Waters, 66, Birmingham, attempting to elude

•2/8: Ethan Lowery, 30, Morris, failure to appear

•2/8: Kimberly Junius, 47, Birmingham, public intoxication

•2/10: Corey Burks, 22, Gardendale, failure to appear

GARDENDALE INCIDENTS

•2/4: domestic violence, West Forest Drive

•2/4: theft of property, 2255 Mt. Olive Road

•2/5: theft of property, Cypress Street

•2/6: criminal mischief, 2141 Moncrief Road

•2/7: harassment, Rolling Ridge Lane

•2/7: harassment, Springdale Drive

•2/7: domestic violence, Lark Street

•2/7: theft of property, 890 Odum Road

•2/8: domestic violence, Moncrief Road

•2/9: robbery, 3194 New Castle Road

•2/10: theft of property, 630 Fieldstown Road

•2/10: domestic violence, Magnolia Street 

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you