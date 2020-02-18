Police reports were provided by north Jefferson County police agencies.
These reports are a matter of public record. This list only represents arrests and all parties are innocent until and unless they are proven guilty in court.
GARDENDALE ARRESTS
•2/4: Haiden Corley, 19, Cottondale, failure to appear
•2/5: Hunter Hunkeapillar, 26, Cullman, failure to appear
•2/6: Andrew Cofield, 26, Gardendale, failure to appear
•2/6: Donald Holloway, 34, Gardendale, failure to appear
•2/7: Melvin Waters, 66, Birmingham, attempting to elude
•2/8: Ethan Lowery, 30, Morris, failure to appear
•2/8: Kimberly Junius, 47, Birmingham, public intoxication
•2/10: Corey Burks, 22, Gardendale, failure to appear
GARDENDALE INCIDENTS
•2/4: domestic violence, West Forest Drive
•2/4: theft of property, 2255 Mt. Olive Road
•2/5: theft of property, Cypress Street
•2/6: criminal mischief, 2141 Moncrief Road
•2/7: harassment, Rolling Ridge Lane
•2/7: harassment, Springdale Drive
•2/7: domestic violence, Lark Street
•2/7: theft of property, 890 Odum Road
•2/8: domestic violence, Moncrief Road
•2/9: robbery, 3194 New Castle Road
•2/10: theft of property, 630 Fieldstown Road
•2/10: domestic violence, Magnolia Street
