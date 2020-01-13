featured
Police arrest robber who shot Gardendale clerk
Gardendale Police announced Monday that they have arrested a man and charged him in the September 2019 robbery of a local convenience store where the clerk was shot.
Mike's Handy Food Mart on Highway 31 was robbed at gunpoint on September 4, 2019 by a black male wearing a hoodie and covering over his face. The robber then shot the clerk at the store in the leg and fled the scene.
On Monday, police announced they have charged and arrested Jaquan Lamar Mayfield, 32, with one count each of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Mayfield is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Jail records show Mayfield was also arrested on December 4, 2019 by Adamsville Police Department on charges of first-degree stalking (from August 23, 2018), certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol (from December 4, 2019) and two counts of attempting to elude (from January 31, 2018 and December 4, 2019). Those charges carried a $47,000 bond.
