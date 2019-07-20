Southbound Closures
Beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 21, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close either the right or left two lanes of I-65 southbound at various locations for electrical operations between just north of the Hayden exit (milepost 285) and the Mt. Olive exit (milepost 272).
All travel lanes are expected to reopen at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, July 22.
These same lane closures will be in place on Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday, July 26.
Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, July 22, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right or left lane of I-65 southbound for guardrail operations between the Hayden exit (milepost 285) and the Mt. Olive exit (mMilepost 272).
All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
These same lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, until 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Northbound Closures
Beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 21, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close either the right or left two lanes of I-65 northbound at various locations for electrical operations between the Mt Olive exit (milepost 272) and just north of the Hayden exit (milepost 285).
All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, July 22.
These same lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. Monday, July 22 thru 6 a.m. on Friday, July 26.
Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, July 22, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the left lane or right lane of I-65 northbound for guardrail operations between the Mt. Olive exit (milepost 272) and just north of the Hayden exit (milepost 285)
All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.
This same lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th.
