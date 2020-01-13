After a year of construction work, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced Monday that it will hold a dedication ceremony for the Interstate 20/59 bridge replacement on Friday, January 17. The ceremony is invitation only, but will be the precursor to the bridge's official opening.
According to ALDOT, the bridge will be open to the public on or before January 21.
According to the website ALDOT set up for this project, https://5920bridge.com/, the bridges were designed to last 30 years and carry 80,000 vehicles per day. More than 60 years later, the interchange (nicknamed "Malfunction Junction") was still in use and seeing more than 165,000 vehicles each day, with numbers excepted to exceed 225,00 vehicles per day by 2035.
The more than $700 million project has led to extensive detours and traffic snarls over the last year, but is now slated to finish ahead of schedule.
