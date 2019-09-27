Follow along for score updates:
Gardendale vs Hazel Green
FINAL: Gardendale wins 35-7
Rockets lead 35-0 at halftime.
28-0 Rockets over Hazel Green.
21-0 Gardendale over Hazel Green.
End of first quarter. Gardendale 14 Hazel Green 0
Mortimer Jordan vs Hayden
FINAL: Mortimer Jordan wins 48-6
MJ leads 48-6
Jordan answers back with TD... MJHS 34 to Wildcats 6.
Wildcats hit FG for opening of 3rd. MJHS 27- HHS 6.
MJHS takes a 27-3 lead into halftime.
MJHS (#5 Landon Rogers) with interception. Blue Devils driving with 1:10 to play in first half.
Blue Devils score with 5:20 left in 2nd. MJHS 20 - Hayden 3.
9:26 left in 2nd. Wildcats on board with field goal. MJHS 13- HHS 3.
Hayden failed to score, MJHS scores on second drive.. New score MJHS 13-0 over the Wildcats.
MJHS score on opening drive. 7-0 over Hayden.
Fultondale vs John Carroll
FINAL: Fultondale 21, John Carroll 20 in overtime.
Tied at the end of regulation. 14 all.
Tied at 14 in the fourth
At the end of three, Fultondale leads 14-7
Fultondale leads 14-0 at the half
Fultondale at John Carroll finally kicked off just before 9 p.m. The game is currently scoreless.
Fultondale’s start has been delayed by a lack of lights on the field at John Carroll
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.