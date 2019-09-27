2018 Scoreboard logo

Gardendale vs Hazel Green

FINAL: Gardendale wins 35-7

Rockets lead 35-0 at halftime.

28-0 Rockets over Hazel Green.

21-0 Gardendale over Hazel Green.

End of first quarter. Gardendale 14 Hazel Green 0

Mortimer Jordan vs Hayden

FINAL: Mortimer Jordan wins 48-6

MJ leads 48-6

Jordan answers back with TD... MJHS 34 to Wildcats 6.

Wildcats hit FG for opening of 3rd. MJHS 27- HHS 6.

MJHS takes a 27-3 lead into halftime.

MJHS (#5 Landon Rogers) with interception. Blue Devils driving with 1:10 to play in first half.

Blue Devils score with 5:20 left in 2nd. MJHS 20 - Hayden 3.

9:26 left in 2nd. Wildcats on board with field goal. MJHS 13- HHS 3.

Hayden failed to score, MJHS scores on second drive.. New score MJHS 13-0 over the Wildcats.

MJHS score on opening drive. 7-0 over Hayden.

Fultondale vs John Carroll

FINAL: Fultondale 21, John Carroll 20 in overtime.

Tied at the end of regulation. 14 all. 

Tied at 14 in the fourth  

At the end of three, Fultondale leads 14-7

Fultondale leads 14-0 at the half  

Fultondale at John Carroll finally kicked off just before 9 p.m.  The game is currently scoreless.

Fultondale’s start has been delayed by a lack of lights on the field at John Carroll  

