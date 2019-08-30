2018 Scoreboard logo

Gardendale @ Athens

FINAL: Gardendale wins 21-14

Gardendale leads 21-14 with 3 minutes left in the game

Athens score in the middle of the 3rd Q to cut Gardendale's lead to 14-7

Gardendale opens the second half with a touchdown. Rockets lead 14-0 with 10:16 left in the 3rd

7-0 Rockets. 10:03 to go in 2nd quarter

Remains scoreless at the end of the 1st

Mortimer Jordan vs Cullman

FINAL: Mortimer Jordan wins 21-17

Cullman takes a 17-14 lead with 11 minutes left in the game

Mortimer Jordan leads 14-10 in the 3rd

Cullman 10, MJ 7, 7:25 left until the half

End of the 1st Qtr, Blue Devils 7 Bearcats 7

MJ 7, Cullman 0 with 8:46 left in 1Q

Corner vs Oak Grove

FINAL: Corner wins 45-0

Corner scores again to extend the lead to 45-0 with 9 minutes left in the game

Halfway through the 3rd, Corner increases lead to 38-0

HALFTIME: Corner scores to take a 31-0 lead into halftime

Headed to halftime, Corner leads 24-0

At the end of the 1st, Corner leads 10-0

Tabernacle @ Lighthouse Homeschool

FINAL: Tabernacle loses to Lighthouse 59-30

Tabernacle scores with 8 minutes left in the game to cut Lighthouse's lead to 59-30

Lighthouse extends lead to 59-22 as the end of the 3rd looms

With 8 minutes left in the 3rd, Lighthouse leads 52-22

HALFTIME: Tabernacle trails 40-22

Tabernacle trails 34-22 with 2 minutes left until halftime

With 4 minutes to play in the 2nd, Lighthouse leads 28-14

At the end of the 1st, Lighthouse leads 14-8

Pinson Valley @ Ramsay

FINAL: Pinson wins 27-7

With 2 minutes left in the game, Pinson leads 28-7

With 2 minutes left in the 3rd, Pinson leads 20-7

Pinson leads 20-0 in the 3rd

HALFTIME: Pinson leads 13-0

Pinson leads 13-0 halfway through the 2nd quarter

