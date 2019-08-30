Gardendale @ Athens
FINAL: Gardendale wins 21-14
Gardendale leads 21-14 with 3 minutes left in the game
Athens score in the middle of the 3rd Q to cut Gardendale's lead to 14-7
Gardendale opens the second half with a touchdown. Rockets lead 14-0 with 10:16 left in the 3rd
7-0 Rockets. 10:03 to go in 2nd quarter
Remains scoreless at the end of the 1st
Mortimer Jordan vs Cullman
FINAL: Mortimer Jordan wins 21-17
Cullman takes a 17-14 lead with 11 minutes left in the game
Mortimer Jordan leads 14-10 in the 3rd
Cullman 10, MJ 7, 7:25 left until the half
End of the 1st Qtr, Blue Devils 7 Bearcats 7
MJ 7, Cullman 0 with 8:46 left in 1Q
Corner vs Oak Grove
FINAL: Corner wins 45-0
Corner scores again to extend the lead to 45-0 with 9 minutes left in the game
Halfway through the 3rd, Corner increases lead to 38-0
HALFTIME: Corner scores to take a 31-0 lead into halftime
Headed to halftime, Corner leads 24-0
At the end of the 1st, Corner leads 10-0
Tabernacle @ Lighthouse Homeschool
FINAL: Tabernacle loses to Lighthouse 59-30
Tabernacle scores with 8 minutes left in the game to cut Lighthouse's lead to 59-30
Lighthouse extends lead to 59-22 as the end of the 3rd looms
With 8 minutes left in the 3rd, Lighthouse leads 52-22
HALFTIME: Tabernacle trails 40-22
Tabernacle trails 34-22 with 2 minutes left until halftime
With 4 minutes to play in the 2nd, Lighthouse leads 28-14
At the end of the 1st, Lighthouse leads 14-8
Pinson Valley @ Ramsay
FINAL: Pinson wins 27-7
With 2 minutes left in the game, Pinson leads 28-7
With 2 minutes left in the 3rd, Pinson leads 20-7
Pinson leads 20-0 in the 3rd
HALFTIME: Pinson leads 13-0
Pinson leads 13-0 halfway through the 2nd quarter
