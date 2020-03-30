The Tokyo Olympics, which were originally scheduled to take place this summer, have been pushed back one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Olympic Committee first announced the change of plans last Monday, stating that play would be postponed to an undetermined date. One week later, an official event date was released: July 23, 2021.
On Monday, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced the Games will take place from July 23-Aug. 8 next year.
The 2020 Olympics were originally scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9 in Japan's capital city.
Former Mortimer Jordan and University of Alabama softball star Haylie McCleney is set to compete next summer as a member of Team USA. She recently took to social media to provide a look into her social distancing routine.
How does an Olympic hopeful make the most of her time at home?We asked @hayliemac8, she delivered!- Meditation 👍- Working out 💪- Set aside more time to read 📖 pic.twitter.com/hw3DhrJxfc— Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 28, 2020
