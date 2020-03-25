With schools closed, many in the country worried about students who rely on free or reduced lunches for daily sustenance as well as worrying about how parents would bear the increased financial responsibility as they struggled to work.
Neighbors for Nutrition is a group comprised of the six school systems in Jefferson County (JefCoEd, Bessemer City, Birmingham City, Fairfield City, Midfield City and Tarrant City) that is devoted to ensuring students have access to food during this difficult time. The group will distribute food to children (18 and younger) from all these school systems on various days.
Food will be handed out via drive-thru delivery at designated location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 26 and 30 as well as April 1 and 3.
In and near the North Jefferson News coverage area, those locations are:
•Fultondale High School, 1450 Carson Road North, Fultondale
•West Jefferson Elementary School, 4880 Freewill Drive, Quinton
•100 Oaks Ministry Center, 936 Kenmore Way, Fultondale
•High Gate Apartments, 2300 Chapelridge Drive, Gardendale
•Hopewell Baptist, 9076 Hopewell Church Road, Pinson
•Westwood Baptist Church, 2349 Forestdale Boulevard, Birmingham
•Bethel Baptist, 7000 Bethel Road, Dora
•Peachtree Park Office, 6521 Peach Tree Blvd, Gardendale
•North Highland Baptist, 523 Main Street N, Warrior
•Palmerdale United Methodist Church, 7776 AL-75, Pinson
•High Point Community Church, 185 Morris-Cobb Road, Empire
•Chapel Creek Apartments clubhouse, 829 Chapel Creek Lane, Fultondale
•Gardendale First Baptist (south campus), 940 Main Street, Gardendale
•Warrior Church of God, 103 Yeager Street, Warrior
•Fultondae Village Rec Center, 2100 Stoneybrook Lane, Fultondale
•North Smithfield Fire Station, 4635 North Smithfield Drive, Birmingham
•Living By Faith Christian Center, 3333 Main Street, Adamsville (Main Street Shopping Plaza)
•Enon Baptist, 724 Morris Majestic Road, Morris
•First Baptist Church Pinson, 4036 Spring Street, Pinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.