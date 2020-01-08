Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery says the Quick Trip travel center that had been proposed for the intersection of I-65 and Walker Chapel Road will not happen.
Lowery posted the following on his Facebook page on Wednesday:
"Yesterday I spoke with a representative of Quick Trip Corporation concerning the proposed truck stop at the I-65/ Walker Chapel Road exit. I informed them that under no circumstance would our administration support a truck stop on that site. Upon hearing this, they withdrew their proposal for a truck stop in Fultondale. I appreciate everyone who reached out to me and the city council members to discuss this matter. Please know that I stand ready, willing and able to assist the owner of the property in any way possible to secure a development that will enhance the surrounding community."
A community meeting with the company saw an overwhelming number of citizens in the area voicing concerns and opposition to the proposed "truck stop." Representatives from the company tried to reassure the residents, to no avail.
