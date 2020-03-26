Erwin and Associates, Inc., located in Kimberly, is known for its custom blinds and curtains, but this week turned their attention to the shortage of masks for healthcare workers facing the coronavirus outbreak.
The company posted photos on its Facebook account, along with a message that it is not taking orders and is currently only able to serve the companies in the healthcare industry and local first responders, but are not taking orders.
Other community members, such as Eloise Blankenship, are also making masks for those in need. Blankenship is sewing masks for use by Comfort Care Hospice in Gardendale.
Comfort Care Hospice posted on their Facebook, “We are grateful to Eloise for her generosity as our medical professionals continue to care for our patients during the pandemic.
“Our healthcare industry has a shortage of masks which makes people like Eloise so important.”
