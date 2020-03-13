The coronovirus swept into Alabama officially on Friday and brought with it a wave of concern related to the severity of the virus. One of the most vulnerable populations when it comes to the virus are seniors. Because of that, many retirement homes, assisted living and nursing home facilities are increasing their precautions to keep residents safe.
Lisa Hosford, executive director of North Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation, said she and the staff were constantly monitoring the situation and recommendations from the state and local authorities and would update their protocols as new information and recommendations become available.
North Hill has banned all non-emergency visitors and increased cleaning measures throughout the facility after ensuring they were using products that were proven effective against COVID-19.
The staff and patients in the facility are being monitored daily with health checks that include temperature readings.
Hosford said she and her staff are working to protect the residents from a potential health danger, but are also aware of the mental health and quality of life issues that can arise if residents are isolated from family and friends. In order to try to prevent the residents from missing out on visitors completely, the staff at North Hill has been working to set up video conferencing and FaceTime options for residents to be able to keep in touch with family and friends outside the facility.
Magnolia Ridge in Gardendale declined to give details of their policies or precautions and would only say repeatedly they were “following CDC guidelines and company policies.”
Home Sweet Home said they didn’t have additional measures in place at this time but were watching the situation. The facility is smaller and more isolated than others so there is less traffic that larger facilities.
Covenant Place did not have anyone available to discuss their current policies or procedures but the person answering the phone said there was a meeting going on at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.