KIMBERLY—On Monday night the Kimberly City Council swore in new member Jay Jenkins.
Jenkins, who works for the Tarrant Police Department and has been a Kimberly resident for nearly four years, fills a seat left by Duane Whatley. Jenkins will report on matters pertaining to the Kimberly Police Department.
Mayor Bob Ellerbrock interviewed three candidates but said Jenkins stood out for his passion for the city of Kimberly.
“Everybody has their own agenda,” said Ellerbrock. He [Jenkins] does not appear to have his own agenda, so that’s why I brought him in as opposed to the others.”
Jenkins was sworn in on Monday night, making him an active member of the council moving forward.
Ellerbrock also announced that Chris Cassidy would be replacing Whatley as mayor pro tempore.
In other business, the Kimberly City Council also:
▪ heard an audit report
▪ heard a report from the mayor, stating that construction appears to be close to beginning on the community safe room.
▪ heard another report from the mayor, stating that paving equipment has been moved into the Country Haven subdivision and work “should be beginning soon.”
▪ passed a vote to replace two front tires on the city’s rescue truck for a cost of $636.
▪ adopted an ordinance to increase the cost for getting a release to retrieve a vehicle from impound from $15 to $250. “Under Alabama state law, if somebody’s [license] is canceled, suspended or revoked, you can tow their car, under the Alabama state treaties act,” said Police Chief Ricky Pridmore. “We’ve been doing this act for years and our price… was $15 while other municipalities are charging these folks $200, $300, $400. You’re trying to deter them from driving because they don’t have the right to drive.”
▪ adopted a resolution to utilize the $19,379 that comes from the gas tax increase in the state, and put that money toward the loan Kimberly recently took for the paving projects in the Country Haven and Kimberly Cove subdivisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.