KIMBERLY—The Kimberly City Council on Monday night thanked Police Chief Ricky Pridmore for his efforts during an incident at the Mortimer Jordan football game at Center Point last Friday night.
According to reports, gunfire erupted outside Center Point High School’s stadium late in the fourth quarter, causing players and fans to duck for cover until play resumed several minutes later. The stoppage occurred with Mortimer Jordan (1-2, 0-1 Region 5) leading 21-20 with 5:39 remaining in the game, but Center Point later pulled ahead for a 28-21 victory that snapped the Blue Devils’ 22-game region winning streak.
“I just want to acknowledge the police department and some of the officers that were at the ballgame Friday night,” said council member Jay Jenkins during Monday night’s meeting. “I got reports of officers from our city that stepped up and went toward the danger… Thank you.”
No injuries were reported from the incident and no arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.
Council member Robert Mashburn provided a report from the city’s Back to School Bash, which took place last Saturday at North Jefferson Middle School.
“We had a nice turnout. We estimated about 300 people showed up,” said Mashburn. “I think it was a huge success and I would like to thank everybody, especially our fire department and police department for helping put it all together, maintaining order and setting everything up and cleaning everything up afterward. It certainly would not have happened without them.”
