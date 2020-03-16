Kimberly Police Department

KIMBERLY—The Kimberly Police Department is adding some punch to its armory.

On Monday, the Kimberly City Council passed a vote to purchase eight rifles from Rock River Arms, a company based out of Illinois. The $7,800 order includes the eight rifles, sights, stocks and more. 

Kimberly might have an $1,800 donation to go toward that purchase, although the contribution has not yet been made official. 

Mayor Bob Ellerbrock sees this as an opportunity to put Kimberly’s police force on a more level playing field with those they encounter. 

“This puts them [police officers] in a safer position and allows them to be better equipped,” said Ellerbrock. 

The department recently lost an officer following a shooting incident on Interstate 65

In other business, the Kimberly City Council also:

▪ passed a vote to replace four tires on the fire department’s pickup truck for a cost of $648. 

▪ discussed the possibility of adding a volunteer to the fire department.

Erik Harris is the sports editor for The North Jefferson News. He can be reached at sports@njeffersonnews.com

