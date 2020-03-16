KIMBERLY—The Kimberly Police Department is adding some punch to its armory.
On Monday, the Kimberly City Council passed a vote to purchase eight rifles from Rock River Arms, a company based out of Illinois. The $7,800 order includes the eight rifles, sights, stocks and more.
Kimberly might have an $1,800 donation to go toward that purchase, although the contribution has not yet been made official.
Mayor Bob Ellerbrock sees this as an opportunity to put Kimberly’s police force on a more level playing field with those they encounter.
“This puts them [police officers] in a safer position and allows them to be better equipped,” said Ellerbrock.
The department recently lost an officer following a shooting incident on Interstate 65.
In other business, the Kimberly City Council also:
▪ passed a vote to replace four tires on the fire department’s pickup truck for a cost of $648.
▪ discussed the possibility of adding a volunteer to the fire department.
