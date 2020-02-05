A Kimberly Police Officer was shot overnight on Interstate 65 during a pursuit that began in Warrior.
Police say the suspect Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, of Addison, is in custody and charged with a single count of capital murder of a police officer.
Warrior Police attempted to stop a vehicle and the vehicle fled, according to police. Officers from Kimberly joined in the chase.
Multiple shots were fired and the Kimberly officer (who has not been identified at this time) was struck. The officer was taken to UAB.
Four individuals were later apprehended on Highway 78 outside of Jasper by Jefferson County deputies and local police.
According to police, Johnson crashed the BWM he was driving during the shooting and was picked up by friends in a second vehicle. That was the vehicle officers detained him in on Highway 78. No charges have been announced for the others detained at this time.
Johnson, who has a history of prior drug arrests in Cullman County, was most recently arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office in October of last year and charged with 1st degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Johnson was illegally in possession of an AR-15 firearm at the time of his Oct. 31, 2019 arrest in Cullman. He added that Johnson has a history of encounters with local law enforcement.
“We’re very familiar with the suspect. Over the years we’ve arrested him multiple times,” said Gentry on Wednesday. “Our investigators worked tirelessly back in November alongside law enforcement in Winston County to arrest this suspect, when they recovered a stolen vehicle and firearms, along with methamphetamine.”
