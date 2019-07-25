KIMBERLY—The Kimberly City Council took action on multiple topics Monday night, many of which involved the city’s fire department which could be adding a volunteer member soon.
According to a report from councilmember Robert Mashburn, a member of the Homewood Fire Department who is qualified as a paramedic has applied for a position in Kimberly. The acquisition will be made, pending a background check.
The Kimberly Fire Department will also be adding new equipment. A vote was passed for the purchase of four new Motorola batteries, complete with four chargers. Those batteries come at a cost of $92.99 apiece for a total of $371.96 for the set. Each charger runs for $24.95 for a total of $99.80.
The council also passed a vote to purchase a fire helmet for $305.
A “back to school bash” was also discussed on Monday night. Tentatively scheduled for Sept. 7, the event would offer several activities, including a corn hole tournament, obstacle courses, bouncy houses, a car show and a nighttime movie. City officials are working to get multiple food trucks involved.
“We just want to do something nice and get the community together, get the kids together and incorporate the fire and police [departments],” said Mashburn.
A location has not yet been confirmed, but Mashburn mentioned North Jefferson Middle School as a potential landing spot for the “back to school bash.” More details will be confirmed later this week.
The council later declared two Scag mowers as surplus items.
Kimberly is scheduled to meet next on Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in city hall.
