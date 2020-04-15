The Kimberly City Council on Monday met for the first time since COVID-19 forced Alabama into a state of lockdown.
It was, much like other aspect of society, altered for coronavirus safety. Mayor Bob Ellerbrock joined council members Jay Jenkins, John Richardson, Robert Mashburn and clerk Sandy Wade via Webex Meeting.
Kimberly, along with other municipalities, was limited in terms of what business could be discussed. According to a public notice, Governor Kay Ivey’s State of Emergency Proclamation allows the mayor and council to address issues concerning the pandemic or essential city business.
As a result, Monday’s meeting ran much shorter than usual. Bills were paid in the amount of $11,423.19. According to Ellerbrock, $7,000 of that goes toward a project to build a safe room in Kimberly.
Ellerbrock and the council plan on holding another video meeting on Monday, April 27 at noon. These meetings are open to the public. Any resident wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-408-418-9388 and enter meeting number: 299253955.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.