KIMBERLY—On Monday night the Kimberly City Council made a $500 donation to the Mortimer Jordan High School Bass Club. The city will be sponsored on the team’s 2019 competition shirts, according to Mayor Bob Ellerbrock.
“I’m about helping as much as we can because it’s our community and it’s our community’s kids,” said Ellerbrock.
In other business, the council also:
▪ passed a vote to purchase four new tires for a police vehicle for a total of $825.96.
▪ accepted Johnny Norwood as a volunteer member of the Kimberly Fire Department.
▪ amended the effective date of an ordinance that was passed in July, which was an adoption of the 2015 Southern Building Code. The effective date has been moved from Oct. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.
▪ passed an ordinance to install two fire hydrants in Phase 7 of the Doss Ferry subdivision.
▪ thanked Nick O’Rear for his recent work at city hall. According to council member Robert Mashburn, O’Rear who operates as the owner of Southern Lawn Care LLC, took some time to pressure wash the sidewalks around the building.
▪ moved the Oct. 14 meeting to Oct. 21, due to a holiday (Columbus Day).
