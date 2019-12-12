KIMBERLY—The Kimberly City Council discussed commercial development on Monday night at its bimonthly meeting.
Council member Robert Mashburn presented the topic, stating that the city must consider installing a sewer if it wants to attract businesses to the area in coming years.
“We, at some point as a council, are going to have to address our sewer issue,” said Mashburn. “Nobody [businesses] wants to come out here because we don’t have a sewer.”
According to Mashburn, sewer options are available, including a potential plan to financially split a $5 million dollar project down the middle with Jefferson County that would provide sewage down Highway 31 from Warrior to Stouts Road—roughly three miles in length.
Mashburn also explained a larger project that could be put into action if the City of Morris were interested. Under that scenario, both Kimberly and Morris would be responsible for $2.5 million to go with another $5 million from Jefferson County that would provide sewage down Highway 31 from Warrior all the way to Morris Majestic Rd.—roughly five miles in length.
“These are just things that we really need to start looking at because with the Hallmark development coming, there’s going to be spillover and we need to start looking at providing our residents with conveniences,” said Mashburn. “I’ve talked to four different companies that do gas stations; they would like to put like a Sneaky Pete’s or a Subway into one of them but if you don’t have a sewer, they aren’t interested.”
The council took no action on the topic at hand.
In other business, the Kimberly City Council also:
▪ paid a total of $1,999.32 in bills
▪ passed a vote to purchase three sets of turnout gear for the fire department for a cost of $8,376
▪ passed a vote to purchase a piece of equipment for the department’s new fire engine for a total of $2,003
▪ confirmed the annual Christmas parade will run down Stouts Rd. this Saturday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
