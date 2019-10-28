KIMBERLY—The Kimberly City Council met for its first October meeting last Monday night at city hall. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 14, but was pushed back as the city observed Columbus Day.
The council will meet next on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in city hall.
On Monday night, the Kimberly City Council:
▪ passed a vote to send police chief Ricky Pridmore and two officers to a sniper training class for a cost of $1,250. Pridmore added that SWAT training will be held in December
▪ passed a motion to pay J&M Towing $1,505 for a transmission for a police vehicle
▪ passed a vote to restripe the city van which runs a pick-up route for the senior center. Stripe King has been assigned the job for a cost of $1,300. “I would like to see it restriped and make it look nice again because the van itself is in good shape, it’s just the striping is flaking off and looking rough,” said Mayor Bob Ellerbrock.
