KIMBERLY—The Kimberly City Council last Monday discussed details surrounding the Back to School Bash event which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at North Jefferson Middle School.
According to councilmember Robert Mashburn, the evening is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will conclude at 9 p.m. following several activities, which include a car show, obstacle courses, bouncy houses, face-painting booths, a movie showing and more.
Multiple food trucks are expected: Porky’s Pride, Two Fat Men, Señor Taco and Pandy’s. Groovy Grub will also have a booth available with desert options.
“We just want to do something nice and get the community together, get the kids together and incorporate the fire and police [departments],” said Mashburn when he announced the event in July.
The Back to School Bash is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Jefferson County Schools, Jefferson County Commission, Regional Air Medical Services (RAMS), 10-41 Strength & Conditioning, Home Life, Bain & Associates, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
North Jefferson Middle School is located at 8350 Warrior Kimberly Rd.
In other business, the Kimberly City Council also:
▪ announced that councilmember Duane Whatley has vacated his seat after moving outside the Kimberly city limits. Mayor Bob Ellerbrock has been in contact with two job candidates and hopes to begin the interview process later this month.
▪ voted to install gutters and downspouts on a maintenance shed for a cost of $2,000.
▪ accepted a bid of $5,032 for a pair of Scag lawn mowers, which had been declared surplus material.
▪ heard an announcement that a road-paving project that involves the Kimberly Cove subdivision and Cherrybrook Road is expected to begin later this month and should take six days to complete.
