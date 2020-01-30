The Kimberly City Council met on Monday night to discuss several topics involving the city’s fire department, finances and future plans.
The council voted to purchase a suction unit for the Kimberly Fire Department at a cost of $995, and later passed a vote to buy new battery-powered extrication equipment for another $29,633, which will be paid from escrow.
“We can grab this thing off the truck and go however far we want… we’re not limited to staying by the power unit,” said Kimberly Fire Chief Brendt Wood of the proposed battery-powered equipment. “It gives us better mobility.”
According to Wood, the department’s current extrication equipment is nearly 15 years old and operates on a hydraulic system.
In other business, the Kimberly City Council also:
▪ paid $6,664 in bills.
▪ considered an applicant for the Kimberly Fire Department.
▪ discussed an ongoing project to honor the working women of World War II by erecting a Rosie the Riveter memorial park in Kimberly off Highway 31.
The council will meet next on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Kimberly City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.