KIMBERLY—The Kimberly Fire Department has received two grants for the purchase of rescue airbags, which are designed to assist first responders with lifting or stabilizing vehicles in rescue situations. Walmart has provided a $1,000 grant to go with another $1,200 grant, leaving $1,480 remaining on the purchase.
The Kimberly City Council on Monday approved the purchase of these airbags, along with the epuipment that comes with them.
In other business, the Kimberly City Council also:
▪ voted to update the radio system for the city’s police and fire departments. The police department’s portion of the AllComm update checks in at $1,650 while the fire department’s portion totals $2,300.
▪ provided $650 for supplies that will be available for fire safety week at Bryan Elementary School.
▪ voted to repair a leak on a Kimberly fire engine for a price of $270.
▪ passed an ordinance to adopt the 2015 International Southern Building Code and the 2014 electrical code, which will become effective on Oct. 1. “That will give us time to advise the builders that it is going into effect. It will also give us time to possibly modify a few things like we’ve done in the past: thing’s that might be a little overreaching or overbearing,” said Mayor Bob Ellerbrock.
▪ approved the purchase of a set of 2015 International building code books for $768.
▪ heard a complaint from a resident about people “panhandling for money” in the city. According to councilmember Chris Cassidy, anyone taking up money in that fashion would need proof of being affiliated with a non-profit organization.
▪ heard a complaint from a resident about overgrown grass on the city’s soccer field. However, those fields are not maintained by the city, as the North Jefferson Soccer Club adopted the maintenance some time ago.
▪ introduced Alicia Simpson as a full-time officer for the Kimberly Police Department. She has three years of previous experience with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and will be the only full-time female officer in Kimberly.
▪ heard a complaint from a homeowner in the Doss Ferry subdivision involving stormwater issues.
