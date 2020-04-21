Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that he had drafted a more restrictive health order after seeing many residents conducting nonessential business over the weekend. Ultimately, Wilson decided not to issue the more stringent order, but said he would still consider it if people didn't limit their time in public.
Wilson said the numbers for testing and new cases of COVID-19 still aren't where he would like to see them and more testing was needed before he felt that the area could safely reopen.
Earlier in the day, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said her order for people to stay home and keep nonessential businesses closed would remain in place until April 30. She declined to comment on whether she would extend the order beyond that, citing the need for increased COVID-19 testing statewide.
Instead of a new order, he did issue strong recommendations such as:
•anyone who goes into a public place should wear some type of face covering (mask, cloth mask or handkerchief).
•encouraged store and business owners to have employees wear face coverings.
•recommend that all stores and public businesses have hand sanitizer near their doors.
•reminded everyone that the state is still under a stay at home order until April 30.
