By order of the Jefferson County Health Department, all gatherings of 25 people or more are prohibited.
The order also:
•Closes all senior centers but encourages them to serve patrons via curbside pickup or delivery services where available.
•Closes all private schools, preschools and child care centers with 12 or more children until at least April 6.
•Prohibits visitors and non-essential personnel from entering nursing homes, except in compassionate care situations, such as end of life.
•Prohibits all restaurants, bars or breweries, including food courts, from serving on-premises food or drink for one week. That will be evaluated prior to next Tuesday to see if they can reopen. They can serve take-out or delivery of food.
