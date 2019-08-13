The Jefferson County Commission last week approved a 2020 budget that includes $25 million for road construction, a $6 million increase from 2019. The budget, which allots the county’s $700 million for various projects, also uses $1.25 million to create a program to alleviate the strain on elderly or disabled residents caused by annual sewer raises and $1 million for construction of storm shelters. An independent nonprofit will oversee the sewer relief program.
“The driving idea behind any budget is striking a balance between fiscal discipline and addressing the broad needs of more than 660,000 residents of Jefferson County,” Commissioner Joe Knight said. “This is a responsible and inclusive budget that saves for challenges ahead, while at the same time investing in the present-day needs of our citizens. Items in this budget impact the lives of every resident in this county.
“These dollars are taxpayer dollars,” Knight said. “Our budget essentially reinvests this money directly back to the people to support the activities and services that are important to them.”
Other details of the 2020 budget include:
$250,000—demolition of blighted properties
$250,000—Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority
$200,000—Magic City Classic
$60,000—Crime Stoppers
$25,000—Girl Scouts
$25,000—Independence Place
$25,000—Red Mountain Theatre
$50,000—Carver Theatre
$25,000—Sidewalk Film Festival
$50,000—School STEM program (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.