The Jefferson County Commission held an emergency meeting today to approve two measures related to the current COVID-19 situation.
The commission first approved the continued closure of the courthouse and other county buildings through April 30.
It also approved the immediate purchase of 55 hospital beds from Jett Medical Company for $80,750, and authorized the transfer of $1 million dollars from the Jefferson County Catastrophic Event fund to the general fund for this purchase and others related to the pandemic.
The commission will use the beds to set up a facility, likely at the BJCC, to deal with overflow from local hospitals.
